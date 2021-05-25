Nothing: Nothing Can Separate You From God's Love!

Discover the biblical promise of God's unending love in this whimsically illustrated board book that assures little ones nothing can separate them from God.



Can anything stop God's love and God's grace? This uplifting board book, based on Romans 8:38-39, looks at this question in the most fantastical ways. Curious children wonder if God's love can be stopped by rumbling volcanoes, deep ocean waters, rain storms, hail storms, or even the mistakes we make. The answer is always a resounding, "No! There is nothing so powerful, nothing so strong—God's love is too high and too deep and too long!" The engaging verse is paired with wildly imaginative illustrations, and the affirming message of God’s unstoppable love is one that parents will want to share with their little ones over and over.