God Blesses Me

The various children in this board book name the things that make them feel happy and loved. Little ones will quickly catch on and begin to notice the large and small blessings in their own lives. Engaging, relatable examples of things that make a young child’s heart glad–pancakes and puppet shows and storytime snuggles–are paired with vibrant art to make this a family favorite. This lift-the-flap board book is perfect for parents looking for books to teach their children about the ways God shows his care each day.







