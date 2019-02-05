Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

God Is Love

Featuring beloved characters Clive & Ian from the bestselling video series What’s in the Bible?, GOD IS LOVE weaves the biblical truth of God’s love into a fun story with delightful illustrations, teaching little learners how much God loves them.

“Clive,” Ian asked, “does God love us as much as Grandma loves us?”

Clive and Ian’s grandma is coming for a visit! Grandma’s visits are fun, because she loves the brothers so much. Before she arrives, the boys consider that God loves them even more than Grandma does, and that’s a lot! So, Clive and Ian decide they want to show God’s love to everyone they meet!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Emotions & Feelings

On Sale: October 8th 2019

Price: $8.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9781546012016

JellyTelly Press
