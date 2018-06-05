Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Hannah C. Hall

Hannah C. Hall is wife to a worship pastor and stay-at-home mom to three delightful kids. She is the bestselling author of fourteen children’s books lives with her family in a small town in Arkansas.
Read More Arrow Icon

Buck Denver Asks... What's in the Bible?

Penguin & Moose