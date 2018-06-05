Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hannah C. Hall
By the Author
Penguin & Moose
Penguin has a problem--he doesn't know how to fly. He and his friend, Moose, try everything they can think of to get him airborne: balloons,…
God Is Love
Featuring beloved characters Clive & Ian from the bestselling video series What's in the Bible?, GOD IS LOVE weaves the biblical truth of God's love…
Is God My Friend?
Featuring beloved characters Clive & Ian from the bestselling video series What's in the Bible?, IS GOD MY FRIEND? weaves the biblical truth that God…
Can I Talk to God?
Featuring beloved characters Clive & Ian from the bestselling video series What's in the Bible?, CAN I TALK TO GOD? weaves the biblical truth of…
God Is Kind
Featuring beloved characters Clive & Ian from the bestselling video series What's in the Bible?, GOD IS KIND weaves the biblical truth of God's kindness…
God Made the World
God made the world and everything in it! Brothers Clive & Ian go on a picnic and discover that God created the whole world for…
God Made Night and Day
There was a moon and there was a sun and it was good! Brothers Clive & Ian go on a camping trip and discover that…
God Made the Animals
Gigantic animals, teeny-tiny animals, soft furry animals, shiny animals that crawl-God made them all. Brothers Clive & Ian visit the zoo and discover that God…
God Made Me
I am special because God made ME. Clive helps his brother Ian learn that he is special because God made him! Featuring beloved characters Clive…
Sunrise, Easter Surprise!
All of creation is alive with the news: Jesus lives! From chirping birds to chattering rabbits to buzzing bees, the pages of this Easter board…
Star Bright, Christmas Night
From angels to cats to swooping sparrows, the whole earth sings the news of Jesus' birth in this Christmas board book. Using cheerful rhymes and…