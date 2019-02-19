From angels to cats to swooping sparrows, the whole earth sings the news of Jesus’ birth in this Christmas board book. Using cheerful rhymes and sweetly simple rhythm, Star Bright, Christmas Night tells the story of that first Christmas in a style that’s lighthearted yet reverent. Readers will experience Christmas through those who might have seen and heard it first: the Star of Bethlehem, a family of cats, a sheepdog in the field, and more. Rich illustrations and toddler-friendly text offer even the tiniest listener a better understanding of what the birth of Jesus means to all creation: hope and new life found in a precious, baby King.