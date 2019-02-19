Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Star Bright, Christmas Night

Star Bright, Christmas Night

by

Illustrated by

From angels to cats to swooping sparrows, the whole earth sings the news of Jesus’ birth in this Christmas board book. Using cheerful rhymes and sweetly simple rhythm, Star Bright, Christmas Night tells the story of that first Christmas in a style that’s lighthearted yet reverent. Readers will experience Christmas through those who might have seen and heard it first: the Star of Bethlehem, a family of cats, a sheepdog in the field, and more. Rich illustrations and toddler-friendly text offer even the tiniest listener a better understanding of what the birth of Jesus means to all creation: hope and new life found in a precious, baby King.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: October 3rd 2017

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780824916589

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews