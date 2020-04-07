That's What Love Is

Teach little ones all about love with this sweet board book. Adorable animal characters model patience, kindness, and other qualities of love, based on the “love chapter” from 1 Corinthians 13.





As a mama bear and her cub observe the other animals around them, they see them acting with patience, kindness, selflessness, and other attributes of love. A daddy duck waits patiently for his ducklings; a hen selflessly shelters her chicks from the rain; a beaver perseveres to finish the work on a lodge for his family. Through the caring actions of the animals, children will see that love is not just a feeling–it is also something we do.





Based on the beloved “love is patient, love is kind . . .” passage from 1 Corinthians 13, this board book from bestselling author Hannah C. Hall is perfect for little ones just learning about loving others. The sweet animals in this book will help them to see that our love is in our actions as well as our hearts, that love is the most important thing of all, and that God loves us unconditionally.



