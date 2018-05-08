God Made the Animals
God Made the Animals

by Hannah C. Hall

JellyTelly Press

Board book / ISBN-13: 9781546011989

USD: $8.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: January 8th 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Animals

PAGE COUNT: 24

Gigantic animals, teeny-tiny animals, soft furry animals, shiny animals that crawl-God made them all.

Brothers Clive & Ian visit the zoo and discover that God created each amazing animal perfectly unique!

Featuring beloved characters Clive & Ian from the bestselling video series Buck Denver Asks. . . What’s in the Bible? comes a new series of fun, easy-to-read board books designed just for preschoolers. Written by bestselling children’s book author, Hannah Hall, the series features charming illustrations and helps parents teach their children about God’s Creation and His love for them.

What's Inside

