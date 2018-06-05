Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

God Made the Animals

God Made the Animals

by

Gigantic animals, teeny-tiny animals, soft furry animals, shiny animals that crawl-God made them all.

Brothers Clive & Ian visit the zoo and discover that God created each amazing animal perfectly unique!

Featuring beloved characters Clive & Ian from the bestselling video series Buck Denver Asks…What’s in the Bible? comes a new series of fun, easy-to-read board books designed just for preschoolers. Written by bestselling children’s book author, Hannah Hall, the series features charming illustrations and helps parents teach their children about God’s Creation and His love for them.

Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Animals

On Sale: January 8th 2019

Price: $8.99 / $10.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9781546034933

JellyTelly Press
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Buck Denver Asks... What's in the Bible?