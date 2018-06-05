Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
God Made the Animals
Gigantic animals, teeny-tiny animals, soft furry animals, shiny animals that crawl-God made them all.
Brothers Clive & Ian visit the zoo and discover that God created each amazing animal perfectly unique!
Featuring beloved characters Clive & Ian from the bestselling video series Buck Denver Asks…What’s in the Bible? comes a new series of fun, easy-to-read board books designed just for preschoolers. Written by bestselling children’s book author, Hannah Hall, the series features charming illustrations and helps parents teach their children about God’s Creation and His love for them.
