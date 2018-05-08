God Made Night and Day
God Made Night and Day

by Hannah C. Hall

JellyTelly Press

Board book / ISBN-13: 9781546012009

USD: $8.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: January 8th 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Values & Virtues

PAGE COUNT: 24

There was a moon and there was a sun and it was good!

Brothers Clive & Ian go on a camping trip and discover that God made the sun and moon, darkness and light, day and night!

From the bestselling video series Buck Denver Asks. . .What’s in the Bible? comes a new series of fun, easy-to-read board books designed just for preschoolers. Written by bestselling children’s book author, Hannah Hall, the series features charming illustrations and helps parents teach their children about God’s Creation and His love for them.

Buck Denver Asks... What's in the Bible?