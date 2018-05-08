God made the world and everything in it!



Brothers Clive & Ian go on a picnic and discover that God created the whole world for us to enjoy.



From the bestselling video series Buck Denver Asks…What’s in the Bible? comes a new series of fun, easy-to-read board books designed just for preschoolers. Written by bestselling children’s book author, Hannah Hall, the series features charming illustrations and helps parents teach their children about God’s Creation and His love for them.