God Made the World

by

God made the world and everything in it!

Brothers Clive & Ian go on a picnic and discover that God created the whole world for us to enjoy.

From the bestselling video series Buck Denver Asks…What’s in the Bible? comes a new series of fun, easy-to-read board books designed just for preschoolers. Written by bestselling children’s book author, Hannah Hall, the series features charming illustrations and helps parents teach their children about God’s Creation and His love for them.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Historical

On Sale: January 8th 2019

Price: $8.99 / $10.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9781546034957

JellyTelly Press
Buck Denver Asks... What's in the Bible?