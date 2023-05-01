Go to Hachette Book Group home
Baby Courage
Even the youngest child experiences fear—fear in the face of new things, new people, and new situations. With this sweet and engaging board book, little ones will begin to understand how courage can become an important part of their lives and lead them to act bravely in the face of fear. "Baby Courage" works for good even when it's hard to do. She stands up for what she believes in. She trusts God will protect her when she is feeling afraid. Baby Courage is bold and unstoppable.
The Baby Virtues series introduces babies and toddlers to the fundamentals of Christian faith and biblical virtues. Each book in the series personifies a virtue as a lovable character and uses action-oriented language and recognizable settings to explore the importance of the virtue in an accessible manner appropriate for the youngest child.
Jan 30, 2024
- Jan 30, 2024
20 pages
- 20 pages
WorthyKids
- WorthyKids
9781546006183
- 9781546006183
