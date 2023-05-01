Baby Courage

About the Author

is a Sri Lankan-Canadian children's book author. Born in India, she grew up across the world—in Nigeria and four different provinces across Canada. Maria is a former chemical engineer who fell in love with children’s books (again!) after becoming an Amma (mom). She enjoys writing lyrical picture books centered on STEM, faith, and South Asian culture, as well as high concept middle-grade grounded in culture. Her debut picture book,, releases in June, 2024. When Maria is not writing, she can be found traveling the world, devouring books, and spending time with her family. She lives in Alberta, Canada, with her Italian-Canadian husband and two daughters.

