Baby Courage

Baby Courage

Contributors

By Maria Marianayagam

Formats and Prices

Price

$7.99

Price

$10.99 CAD

Format

Board book

Format:

Board book

Also available from:

Introduce little ones to the faith-affirming virtue of courage with this accessible and engaging board book.

Even the youngest child experiences fear—fear in the face of new things, new people, and new situations. With this sweet and engaging board book, little ones will begin to understand how courage can become an important part of their lives and lead them to act bravely in the face of fear. "Baby Courage" works for good even when it's hard to do. She stands up for what she believes in. She trusts God will protect her when she is feeling afraid. Baby Courage is bold and unstoppable. 

The Baby Virtues series introduces babies and toddlers to the fundamentals of Christian faith and biblical virtues. Each book in the series personifies a virtue as a lovable character and uses action-oriented language and recognizable settings to explore the importance of the virtue in an accessible manner appropriate for the youngest child.
 

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 30, 2024
Page Count
20 pages
Publisher
WorthyKids
ISBN-13
9781546006183

Maria Marianayagam

About the Author

Maria Marianayagam is a Sri Lankan-Canadian children's book author. Born in India, she grew up across the world—in Nigeria and four different provinces across Canada.  Maria is a former chemical engineer who fell in love with children’s books (again!) after becoming an Amma (mom). She enjoys writing lyrical picture books centered on STEM, faith, and South Asian culture, as well as high concept middle-grade grounded in culture. Her debut picture book, The Amazing Power of Girls, releases in June, 2024. When Maria is not writing, she can be found traveling the world, devouring books, and spending time with her family. She lives in Alberta, Canada, with her Italian-Canadian husband and two daughters.
 

