Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

Baby Hope

Baby Hope Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Maria Marianayagam

Formats and Prices

Price

$7.99

Price

$10.99 CAD

Format

Board book

Format:

Board book $7.99 $10.99 CAD

Also available from:

Introduce little ones to the faith-affirming virtue of hope with this accessible and engaging board book for children ages birth to three.

Even the youngest child experiences uncertainty that things will turn out the way he wants. With this sweet and engaging board book, little ones will begin to understand how hope can lead them to a brighter outlook and become an important part of their lives. "Baby Hope" believes good things can happen. He understands that things take time. He trusts God will answer his prayers in just the right way. Baby Hope is excited for what tomorrow will bring.

The Baby Virtues series introduces babies and toddlers to the fundamentals of Christian faith and biblical virtues. Each book in the series personifies a virtue as a lovable character and uses action-oriented language and recognizable settings to explore the importance of the virtue in an accessible manner appropriate for the youngest child.


 

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 30, 2024
Page Count
20 pages
Publisher
WorthyKids
ISBN-13
9781546006176

You May Also Like

You Can Shine So Bright!
You Can Shine So Bright! $17.99 $22.99 CAD
I Thank God for This Day!
I Thank God for This Day! $14.99 $19.99 CAD
Buck Denver's Big, Big Bubble
Buck Denver's Big, Big Bubble $16.99 $22.99 CAD
Micah's Super Vlog: To Sketch a Thief
Micah's Super Vlog: To Sketch a Thief $6.99 $9.99 CAD
Micah's Super Vlog: Just Chill
Micah's Super Vlog: Just Chill $6.99 $9.99 CAD

Maria Marianayagam

About the Author

Maria Marianayagam is a Sri Lankan-Canadian children's book author. Born in India, she grew up across the world—in Nigeria and four different provinces across Canada.  Maria is a former chemical engineer who fell in love with children’s books (again!) after becoming an Amma (mom). She enjoys writing lyrical picture books centered on STEM, faith, and South Asian culture, as well as high concept middle-grade grounded in culture. Her debut picture book, The Amazing Power of Girls, releases in June, 2024. When Maria is not writing, she can be found traveling the world, devouring books, and spending time with her family. She lives in Alberta, Canada, with her Italian-Canadian husband and two daughters.
 

Learn more about this author