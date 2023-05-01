Go to Hachette Book Group home
Baby Hope
Price$7.99
Price$10.99 CAD
Format
Format:Board book $7.99 $10.99 CAD
Even the youngest child experiences uncertainty that things will turn out the way he wants. With this sweet and engaging board book, little ones will begin to understand how hope can lead them to a brighter outlook and become an important part of their lives. "Baby Hope" believes good things can happen. He understands that things take time. He trusts God will answer his prayers in just the right way. Baby Hope is excited for what tomorrow will bring.
The Baby Virtues series introduces babies and toddlers to the fundamentals of Christian faith and biblical virtues. Each book in the series personifies a virtue as a lovable character and uses action-oriented language and recognizable settings to explore the importance of the virtue in an accessible manner appropriate for the youngest child.
- On Sale
- Jan 30, 2024
- Page Count
- 20 pages
- Publisher
- WorthyKids
- ISBN-13
- 9781546006176
