You Can Shine So Bright!
by Jeremy Vuolo

by Jinger Vuolo

Illustrated by Naomi C. Robinson

Worthy Kids

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781546013815

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: August 23rd 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Values & Virtues

PAGE COUNT: 32

Hardcover
Help little ones learn to live by faith and love others well with this picture book from beloved television stars Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo.

This sweet and inspiring book encourages children to let their light shine as they move about the world. As they read along, little readers will be introduced to the fruits of the Spirit from Galatians 5:22–23. Written in lighthearted verse, the story follows a group of children as they model love, joy, patience, peace, and more in everyday, relatable scenarios. This book, straight from the heart of the Vuolos, is perfect for families looking for a faith-based story to share together.

