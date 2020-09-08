Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo have become the breakout stars of TLC's hit show Counting On. While it's challenging to stand out in a family with nineteen kids—not to mention numerous spouses and grandchildren—Jinger and Jeremy have managed to amass a large following as they live out their faith and family values. The couple's biggest blessing has been raising their daughter, Felicity, who captures the hearts of their loyal fans everywhere. Hailing from Springdale, Arkansas, Jinger is an avid home cook, gifted pianist, violinist, and uses her talents to support her mother-in-law Diana's non-profit organization, Swan 4 Kids. Jeremy is a former professional soccer player from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, now enrolled in the graduate program at The Master's Seminary. They live in Los Angeles, California.

