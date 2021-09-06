TLC's Counting On stars Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo share their love story, a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their lives together, and the hope that drives them every day.
Jinger Vuolo did not have what you'd call a typical childhood. The sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's nineteen, she grew up with the bright lights of television crews in her home, filming the hit TLC show 19 Kids and Counting. Jinger has always been a fan favorite, and now she and her husband Jeremy are stars of the show's sequel, Counting On.
Jinger Vuolo did not have what you'd call a typical childhood. The sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's nineteen, she grew up with the bright lights of television crews in her home, filming the hit TLC show 19 Kids and Counting. Jinger has always been a fan favorite, and now she and her husband Jeremy are stars of the show's sequel, Counting On.
In The Hope We Hold, Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo share the highs and lows of their love story. They open up about the early days of getting to know one another, their long-distance relationship, and the many sleepless nights of their time as new parents. But throughout all their stories, just below the surface, weaving together every triumph and trial of their lives, is the silver thread of hope.
Though they don't pretend to have all the answers, they can promise that there is hope in Christ for every person in every walk of life. There is an inheritance of glory, a life richer than we can imagine, if we only walk with Him.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
“This hard-to-put-down memoir is a personal invitation from Jinger and Jeremy to meet the hope we all need.”
—Tony Reinke, author of 12 Ways Your Phone Is Changing You
—Tony Reinke, author of 12 Ways Your Phone Is Changing You
“Hope is life's most valuable asset and it's found only in one place. In this book, Jeremy and Jinger guide you straight to the source. Don't just read this book—use it as a lamp to guide your feet, your family, and your faith to the wellspring of life.”
—Dale and Veronica Partridge, Founders or Relearn.org and UltimateMarriage.com
—Dale and Veronica Partridge, Founders or Relearn.org and UltimateMarriage.com
“This book takes the reader through the journey of their life together. Through pages of glory and suffering, we see the word “hope” sketched out in a magnificent portrait that illustrates what it is to truly be rooted and grounded in the very fountain of hope, The Lord Jesus Christ. May He bless this book and all who read.”
—Cade Foehner & Gabby Barrett, Country Music stars
—Cade Foehner & Gabby Barrett, Country Music stars
“Jeremy and Jinger continue to leverage every ounce of their notoriety to point us all towards true and lasting hope. We could not be more thankful for them. The book you hold in your hands contains the hope that they hold. That hope can be yours. Let them show you the way.”
—Costi & Christyne Hinn, For the Gospel Ministries
—Costi & Christyne Hinn, For the Gospel Ministries
"We laughed and cried reading this book! It was wonderful to reminisce about the journey God has brought these two on, and to see their hope in Christ highlighted through the highs and lows. Much to our surprise, we even learned some new things about them both! We think you’ll enjoy this inside look as much as we have."—Jessa and Ben Seewald
“In the case of this book a few words are worth a thousand pictures. I know you have heard that said in reverse, but the truth is seeing Jeremy and Jinger on television is only the surface of the story. The real story below the surface is told in this delightful and compelling personal testimony, in their own words, as they recount the providential work of God in their lives.”
—John MacArthur, Pastor, Grace Community Church, Sun Valley, California
—John MacArthur, Pastor, Grace Community Church, Sun Valley, California