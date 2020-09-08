



In The Hope We Hold, Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo share the highs and lows of their love story. They open up about the early days of getting to know one another, their long-distance relationship, and the many sleepless nights of their time as new parents. But throughout all their stories, just below the surface, weaving together every triumph and trial of their lives, is the silver thread of hope.





Though they don’t pretend to have all the answers, they can promise that there is hope in Christ for every person in every walk of life. There is an inheritance of glory, a life richer than we can imagine, if we only walk with Him.

Jinger Vuolo did not have what you’d call a typical childhood. The sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s nineteen, she grew up with the bright lights of television crews in her home, filming the hit TLC show. Jinger has always been a fan favorite, and now she and her husband Jeremy are the breakout stars of the show’s sequel,