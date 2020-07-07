Daniel Ponce de Leon’s tough journey to Major League Baseball – four universities, multiple minor league cities, and a near-death tragedy – will inspire readers to trust God in all circumstances.





Daniel Ponce de Leon’s journey to a Major League Baseball roster has been filled with twists and turns, highs and lows, and a near-death experience. Daniel was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays after high school, but he chose to attend college since he was drafted so low. Over the next four years, he attended four different colleges and was drafted three more times, the last one resulting in a contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Then after four more years of climbing his way up through the minors, he finally reached AAA, one step from the majors.





While pitching on May 9, 2017, Daniel was struck in the head by a line drive. He suffered a large epidural hematoma and skull fracture that resulted in brain swelling and hemorrhaging, spending almost three weeks in the intensive care unit. Just fourteen months later, fully recovered, he made his first Major League start, becoming just the fifth pitcher in modern Major League history to throw seven innings of no-hit ball in his debut.





MLB.com referred to Daniel’s performance as “the second greatest debut in Major League Baseball history.” In One Line Drive, Daniel tells the full story of his journey, sharing how he never would have made it without his faith in God and the support of family and friends. Readers will be encouraged not to lose faith but to keep pressing on regardless of any setback or disappointment.



