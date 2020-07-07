Daniel Ponce de Leon is a Major League Baseball pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. His inspiring baseball story includes a long, winding path from high school to the majors, including recovering from a life-threatening skull fracture and brain injury that occurred when hit by a line drive. Daniel was born in La Mirada, California, on January 16, 1992, to Ramon and Mary Poncedeleon. In 2018 he married Jennifer Beatty, whom he met while attending Embry-Riddle University. His surname was originally spelled as one word, Poncedeleon, but he legally changed the spelling to three words, Ponce de Leon, in 2018. A devout Christian and faith-driven family man, Daniel and his wife spend their offseason in their home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. They have two young children.