I Pray You'll Be . . .
I Pray You'll Be . . .

by Hannah C. Hall

Illustrated by Catalin Ardeleanu

Hardcover
Hardcover

On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Kids

ISBN-13

9781546003335

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Inspirational

Description

Remind little ones that bold, heartfelt prayers support them every day with this sweet picture book from best-selling author Hannah C. Hall.
 
Expressing daring dreams and heartfelt hopes for a beloved child, this irresistible book tells kids that there are people in their lives who care for them and believe in them, and that a loving God hears our prayers and shapes their futures. Simultaneously challenging and comforting, the beautiful verse encourages boldness and bravery, but also humility and gentleness: "And when you finally find your way and dawn comes breaking through, you’ll show the way to others with the same grace shown to you.” Perfect for reading with a special child, this empowering picture book will remind kids that they are supported by the love, hopes, and prayers of those who care deeply for them.

