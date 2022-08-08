Orders over $45 ship FREE
I Pray You'll Be . . .
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Remind little ones that bold, heartfelt prayers support them every day with this sweet picture book from best-selling author Hannah C. Hall.
Expressing daring dreams and heartfelt hopes for a beloved child, this irresistible book tells kids that there are people in their lives who care for them and believe in them, and that a loving God hears our prayers and shapes their futures. Simultaneously challenging and comforting, the beautiful verse encourages boldness and bravery, but also humility and gentleness: "And when you finally find your way and dawn comes breaking through, you’ll show the way to others with the same grace shown to you.” Perfect for reading with a special child, this empowering picture book will remind kids that they are supported by the love, hopes, and prayers of those who care deeply for them.
