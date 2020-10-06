Penguin & Moose Brave the Night





Penguin’s excited to go to his first sleepover at his friend Moose’s house! But Moose doesn’t use a nightlight, and Penguin is afraid of the dark. To protect himself from the things that go bump in the night, Penguin prepares with an array of tactics and tools, including a slingshot, a football helmet, and bug spray. But when nothing works to chase Penguin’s fears away, Moose shares his own trick: remembering that God is always with him. Written by best-selling author Hannah C. Hall, this second book in the charming Penguin & Moose series is the perfect bedtime story to reassure scaredy-penguins everywhere.