Penguin & Moose Brave the Night
Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781546015086

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: June 22nd 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Bedtime & Dreams

PAGE COUNT: 32

Hardcover
Best friends Penguin and Moose are back in this charming picture book about facing a fear of the dark.

Penguin’s excited to go to his first sleepover at his friend Moose’s house! But Moose doesn’t use a nightlight, and Penguin is afraid of the dark. To protect himself from the things that go bump in the night, Penguin prepares with an array of tactics and tools, including a slingshot, a football helmet, and bug spray. But when nothing works to chase Penguin’s fears away, Moose shares his own trick: remembering that God is always with him. Written by best-selling author Hannah C. Hall, this second book in the charming Penguin & Moose series is the perfect bedtime story to reassure scaredy-penguins everywhere.

