Why Easter?

“They aren’t?” Ian asked. “Why do we celebrate Easter then?”





As brothers Clive and Ian dye Easter eggs and discuss their favorite things about the holiday-the Easter pony . . . or is it a bunny . . . or perhaps an Easter chicken?-Clive explains that Easter is about more than colorful eggs and fluffy bunnies. So why do we celebrate Easter? The answer is as exciting as it is wonderful: because of Jesus!