Where's My Easter Basket?

Board book / ISBN-13: 9781546012641

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: January 25th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Easter & Lent

PAGE COUNT: 20

Board book
Join the silliest Easter quest with this board book about a bluebird who learns to think inside the basket.

In Where's My Easter Basket? a little bluebird is looking for an Easter basket, but no one has seen one. As he searches, he encounters a fluffy yellow chick, some sweet little jellybeans, colorful painted eggs, and an empty basket. The sweet little quest concludes when the bluebird's new friends cooperate to satisfy the search. Combining exuberant art, sweet characters, and a fresh crop of silliness, Bob Holt's Where's My Easter Basket? is just the board book you've been hunting for. 

