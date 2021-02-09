Bob Holt

Bob Holt has been drawing bugs, bunnies, turtles—anything that crawls, really—since childhood, and he's grateful that his passion has turned into a paying career. Bob is the co-creator of hoops&yoyo, a pair of animated characters featured on Hallmark cards and two holiday TV specials. He also draws a series of cartoons entitled "Sweet and Sour Pork," which are published on GoComics.com. Bob has two daughters, two cats, one wife, and a mortgage that never wants to move away. He lives in Kansas City, Missouri.