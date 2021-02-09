Where's My Christmas Tree?
Board book / ISBN-13: 9781546013877

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: October 5th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

PAGE COUNT: 20

Board book
Unwrap a smile with this board book about a little penguin who discovers that the joy of Christmas and the love of friends are all they’re stacked up to be.

In Where’s My Christmas Tree? a little penguin wants nothing more than to see a Christmas tree, but where will he find one in his Antarctic home? After his exhaustive search, his friends take action to help. Bringing together the pure joy of Christmas anticipation, a simple quest, and friends who will do whatever they can to make you smile, this board book is the ticket to a bit of holiday happiness.

