Unwrap a smile with this board book about a little penguin who discovers that the joy of Christmas and the love of friends are all they’re stacked up to be.
In Where’s My Christmas Tree? a little penguin wants nothing more than to see a Christmas tree, but where will he find one in his Antarctic home? After his exhaustive search, his friends take action to help. Bringing together the pure joy of Christmas anticipation, a simple quest, and friends who will do whatever they can to make you smile, this board book is the ticket to a bit of holiday happiness.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use