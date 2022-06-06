Leprechaun vs. Easter Bunny

St. Patrick's Day and Easter go head-to-head in this hilarious holiday mash-up!



It was only a matter of time. When two holidays are this close together, there are bound to be a few…disagreements. Now two sneaky rivals, Leprechaun and Easter Bunny, must battle over the perfect hill for hiding a pot of gold or an Easter egg, and no one is backing down. Whose holiday will reign supreme? Find out in this rowdy, rhyming celebration of Easter and St. Patrick’s Day!