Leprechaun vs. Easter Bunny

by Todd Tarpley

Illustrated by Stephanie Laberis

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316374262

USD: $10.99  /  CAD: $14.99

ON SALE: February 14th 2023

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

PAGE COUNT: 32

Hardcover
St. Patrick's Day and Easter go head-to-head in this hilarious holiday mash-up!

It was only a matter of time. When two holidays are this close together, there are bound to be a few…disagreements. Now two sneaky rivals, Leprechaun and Easter Bunny, must battle over the perfect hill for hiding a pot of gold or an Easter egg, and no one is backing down. Whose holiday will reign supreme? Find out in this rowdy, rhyming celebration of Easter and St. Patrick’s Day!

