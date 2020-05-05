Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Great Easter Egg Hunt
Join the Veggies as they hunt for eggs and discover the true meaning of Easter in this fun and exciting board book.Read More
The Great Easter Egg Hunt is finally here! The Veggies can’t wait to see what’s inside their eggs. Petunia wants an egg with something sparkly and pretty, Laura and Junior are hoping for candy, and Larry is searching for silliness, as usual. But when Junior finds his egg empty, he soon discovers that it is the best egg of all, because it represents the empty tomb and Jesus’ Resurrection on Easter. Perfect for little ones embarking on Easter egg hunts of their own, this sturdy board book teaches children the true reason for Easter in a fun and engaging way.
Board book
