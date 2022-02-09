Joy to the World

Discover the true meaning of Christmas with beloved VeggieTales characters and a holiday story little ones will love.

Welcome to the Veggie Christmas Show! Little ones will be captivated by a Christmas extravaganza that starts with a guitar solo by Larry and ends with a Veggie reenactment of the first Christmas night. With cheerful hearts and spirits, the Veggies remind others of the simple joy of Christmas. This lighthearted book is perfect for reading together during the festive holiday season.