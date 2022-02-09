Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Joy to the World
Joy to the World

by Pamela Kennedy

Board book
On Sale

Oct 4, 2022

Page Count

20 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Kids

ISBN-13

9781546002857

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Holidays & Celebrations

Description

Discover the true meaning of Christmas with beloved VeggieTales characters and a holiday story little ones will love.



Welcome to the Veggie Christmas Show! Little ones will be captivated by a Christmas extravaganza that starts with a guitar solo by Larry and ends with a Veggie reenactment of the first Christmas night. With cheerful hearts and spirits, the Veggies remind others of the simple joy of Christmas. This lighthearted book is perfect for reading together during the festive holiday season.

 

VeggieTales