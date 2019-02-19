Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Sparkle Box
Sparkle Box

by Jill Hardie

Hardcover
On Sale

Oct 1, 2011

32 Pages

Worthy Kids

9780824956479

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Holidays & Celebrations

ECPA Christian Book Award Winner

Discover a faith-centered Christmas tradition for your whole family with The Sparkle Box: a heartwarming story about the power of kindness to transform Christmas. Free Sparkle Box included with every book!

Sam is so excited about Christmas! He's thinking about his Christmas list, anticipating holiday parties, and puzzling over one very mysterious gift—a sparkly box sitting on the mantel above the fireplace. In the midst of the festivities, Sam and his family participate in various acts of kindness to others. On Christmas morning, when Sam finally opens the Sparkle Box, he finds only slips of paper that record the family's good deeds. Sam}s parents explain that the things that they've been doing for others are, in fact, a gift for Jesus—for Jesus said that whatever we do for the least of these, we do for Him. This heartfelt story will inspire readers to adopt this faith-centered tradition in their own homes. Includes a glitter-coated fold-out Sparkle Box!

