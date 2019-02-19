Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jill Hardie
Jill Hardie is a writer and marketing professional with a great deal of enthusiasm for the Sparkle Box concept. Jill’s family began the tradition of placing a Sparkle Box under their Christmas tree when her children were seven and fifteen years old; now, the Sparkle Box is the gift they most anticipate opening each year. Jill, her husband, and their two children live in North Canton, Ohio.
By the Author
The Sparkle Box
ECPA Christian Book Award WinnerDiscover a faith-centered Christmas tradition for your whole family with The Sparkle Box: a heartwarming story about the power of kindness…