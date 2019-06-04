The First Easter Day



What would it have been like to be present on Easter Day? This sweet board book helps children imagine just that. As the young narrators consider various perspectives on the Resurrection–from a little bee buzzing with excitement to a bunny hopping in delight to the sun shining happily down on the newly-resurrected Jesus–children will be able to feel the infectious joy of the first Easter morning. Charmingly illustrated, this book is a great way to introduce children to the good news of Easter.