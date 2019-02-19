Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jill Roman Lord
By the Author
The First Easter Day
What would it have been like to be present on Easter Day? This sweet board book helps children imagine just that. As the young narrators…
That Grand Easter Day!
That Grand Easter Day! is a cumulative story that begins with the stone in front of the tomb and ends with a new beginning—the Resurrection…
God Made You Just Right
Here is a message that every parent will want to share with his or her child: “You’re brilliantly created and there’s no one else like…
If Jesus Lived Inside My Heart
A new size for this sweet and brightly colored board book that explores the presence of Jesus in our lives. If Jesus lived inside our…
One Night In Bethlehem
One Night in Bethlehem draws on a child's imagination and his senses in this beautiful touch-and-feel board book. A young boy carefully considers what he…