Jill Roman Lord

JILL ROMAN LORD won her first writing contest in first grade, and she’s been writing ever since. Jill’s titles include One Night in Bethlehem, If Jesus Lived Inside My Heart and If Jesus Walked Beside Me. She lives in North Carolina with her husband and three children.
