God Made You Just Right
Here is a message that every parent will want to share with his or her child: “You’re brilliantly created and there’s no one else like you!” With easy-to-understand descriptions and simple, rhyming text, Jill Roman Lord shares the message that God created each of us in just the right way in a manner that even the youngest child will understand. Bright and engaging illustrations from Amy Wummer pair perfectly with the text and enhance the appeal of the book.
Board book
