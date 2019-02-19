Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

God Made You Just Right

by

Illustrated by

Here is a message that every parent will want to share with his or her child: “You’re brilliantly created and there’s no one else like you!” With easy-to-understand descriptions and simple, rhyming text, Jill Roman Lord shares the message that God created each of us in just the right way in a manner that even the youngest child will understand. Bright and engaging illustrations from Amy Wummer pair perfectly with the text and enhance the appeal of the book.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian

On Sale: August 9th 2016

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780824919764

Board book
