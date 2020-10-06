God's Always Loving You
God's Always Loving You

Board book / ISBN-13: 9781546015048

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: June 8th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Emotions & Feelings

PAGE COUNT: 24

Board book
Remind little ones that God will always be there to love, support, and comfort them—no matter the situation—with this uplifting, reassuring board book.
 
This powerful little book is filled to the brim with hope and comfort. Simple, child-friendly verse outlines relatable moments of crisis, uncertainty, and fear common to a child's life, and asks who helps us in each of those scenarios. "God, that's who" is the reliable answer, forming a pattern kids will quickly pick up on. Each answer reinforces the book's deeply comforting message: God is always there for us. He loves us, He knows us, and He cares about our needs.
 
As they listen to the book and look at the reassuring illustrations, little ones will learn that they can lean on God when they are upset or frightened, or anytime at all.
 

