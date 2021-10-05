Uniquely You
Uniquely You

by Joyce Meyer

Illustrated by Marcin Piwowarski

Worthy Kids

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781546012481

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: June 7th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Emotions & Feelings

PAGE COUNT: 32

Hardcover
From #1 New York Times best-selling author Joyce Meyer, this sweetly inspiring picture book encourages children to embrace their wonderfully unique God-given identities.

Do you ever wish you had freckles or glasses like your friend? Or maybe you wish you were better at something, like soccer, or spelling, or drawing. Instead of comparing yourself to others or thinking about ways you could be different, remember this incredible truth–God made you the way you are for a reason, and you are amazing! You are beautiful and talented in your own unique ways, and you are exactly who God wants you to be. In this picture book, renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer invites children to find the joy that comes from embracing their own unique identities and celebrating the unique identities of those around them. 
 

