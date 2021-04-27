God's Love Is Like Sunshine

Explore the infectiously cheerful nature of God's love with this heartwarming board book!



A joyful celebration of God's deep love for little ones, Love Is Like Sunshine takes a subject that could be kind of confusing—God's love—and makes it accessible to kiddos. How? By comparing that love to objects and ideas children know and love, such as warm sunshine, overflowing orange juice, and soft clouds. These comparisons paint a beautiful picture of a love that is kind, gentle, and generous. But most importantly, Love Is Like Sunshine celebrates how God's love fills up our hearts so they overflow with kindness, gentleness, and generosity for other people. With illustrations that radiate childlike joy and a message that encourages little ones to love God and the people around them, this sweet board book is sure to make you smile.