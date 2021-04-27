Sarah Parker Rubio
Sarah Parker Rubio edits children's and young adult books by day and writes them by night. She was born in the United States, grew up in Costa Rica and Ecuador, and now has a bilingual and bicultural family with her husband, Colombian composer Gary Rubio. They live in the Chicago area with their two sons, Gabriel and Adan; two sassy cats, Perry and Bono; and a giant white dog named Finn.Read More
By the Author
God's Love Is Like Sunshine
Explore the infectiously cheerful nature of God's love with this heartwarming board book!A joyful celebration of God's deep love for little ones, Love Is Like…