That Grand Christmas Day!

Discover the biblical story of Christmas in this luminous picture book, told in fun, rhyming verse that repeats and builds on itself.





What happened on the first Christmas day?answers that question, imagining the people, objects, and animals that played a part in the first Christmas ever. Luminous illustrations bring life to the story, which builds on itself with each turn of the page, right up to the grand moment of Jesus’ birth! The repeating text makes it easy for little ones to join in and help “read” the story. Perfect for sharing with children during the Christmas season, this book makes for a fun and interactive story time.