One Night In Bethlehem

by

One Night in Bethlehem draws on a child’s imagination and his senses in this beautiful touch-and-feel board book. A young boy carefully considers what he might have done if he were present on the night of Jesus’ birth. He sings with the angels in the sky, becomes a spotted cow at the nativity scene, and alongside the Wise Men, he offers his precious teddy bear as a gift. Colorful artwork and a variety of textures allow young children to see and feel the events of the first Christmas.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: September 14th 2011

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 16

ISBN-13: 9780824918637

Board book
