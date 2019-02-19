One Night in Bethlehem draws on a child’s imagination and his senses in this beautiful touch-and-feel board book. A young boy carefully considers what he might have done if he were present on the night of Jesus’ birth. He sings with the angels in the sky, becomes a spotted cow at the nativity scene, and alongside the Wise Men, he offers his precious teddy bear as a gift. Colorful artwork and a variety of textures allow young children to see and feel the events of the first Christmas.