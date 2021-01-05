Little ones will feel thankful for all that God gives to us and our world in this charming holiday-themed board book in a series by bestselling author Amy Parker.
Be thankful for all that God gives you each and every day. From tiny acorns to a harvest moon to our loved ones gathered around the table for a festive meal, God's gifts surround us. Bestselling author Amy Parker shows children all the ways that God is giving.
