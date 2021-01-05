God Is Giving
God Is Giving

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780762471126

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: September 28th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Holidays & Celebrations

PAGE COUNT: 28

Little ones will feel thankful for all that God gives to us and our world in this charming holiday-themed board book in a series by bestselling author Amy Parker.

Be thankful for all that God gives you each and every day. From tiny acorns to a harvest moon to our loved ones gathered around the table for a festive meal, God's gifts surround us. Bestselling author Amy Parker shows children all the ways that God is giving.

God Is Series