God Is Hope

Little ones will feel hopeful of God’s eternal love and presence in this charming holiday-themed book in a board book series by bestselling author Amy Parker.





God Is Hope provides young children with the comfort of knowing God brings hope into the world, no matter the day, time, season, or year, in this charming, sweet, and heartfelt book. With warm, rhyming verse, bestselling author Amy Parker reassures young hearts by introducing them to the awesome characteristics of an Almighty God.



With a focus on spring and Easter, Parker’s book offers reminders of how God’s hope is infectious during this very special season. Part of a series, God Is Hope is sure to be read and cherished all year long.