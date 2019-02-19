We Wish You a Merry Christmas!
We Wish You a Merry Christmas!

by Pamela Kennedy

Illustrated by Lisa Reed

Worthy Kids

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780824916633

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $16.99

ON SALE: October 3rd 2017

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

PAGE COUNT: 16

Board book
It’s Christmastime at last, and Larry’s excited to help decorate the village tree. The Veggies gather ornaments, popcorn, and lights, and work together to make the tree beautiful and festive. But just when they think they’ve completed their task, Madame Blue points out what’s missing. They add a star at the top to remind them of the night Jesus was born the real reason for the celebration. Children can press the button to hear the Veggies singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmasá” in this cheerful holiday sound book.

VeggieTales