We Wish You a Merry Christmas!

It’s Christmastime at last, and Larry’s excited to help decorate the village tree. The Veggies gather ornaments, popcorn, and lights, and work together to make the tree beautiful and festive. But just when they think they’ve completed their task, Madame Blue points out what’s missing. They add a star at the top to remind them of the night Jesus was born the real reason for the celebration. Children can press the button to hear the Veggies singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmasá” in this cheerful holiday sound book.