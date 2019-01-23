Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jesus Loves Me
Join Bob, Larry, and the rest of the Veggies as they share a joyful message for little ones: Jesus loves you very much! The lyrics to the classic song “Jesus Loves Me,” along with newly written verses, are paired with bright illustrations and a cast of familiar characters. Little ones will love to push the sound button, which triggers a clip of Larry the Cucumber singing the chorus of this beloved Sunday school song.
