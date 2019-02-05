Featuring beloved characters Clive & Ian from the bestselling video series What’s in the Bible?, IS GOD MY FRIEND? weaves the biblical truth that God is a friend into a fun story with delightful illustrations, teaching little learners that they can be close with God.





“God does kind things for us because He is our friend.”





Clive and Ian are playing in the snow! Ian thanks God for the fun (but cold!) gift. Clive helps his little brother Ian discover why God does such nice things for them (like giving them snow for snowball fights!), and they share neat ideas for how they can grow even closer to God, their special friend.







