From creator of Veggie Tales® Phil Vischer, these fun and easy-to-read picture books based on the popular video series Buck Denver Asks… What’s in the Bible? teach children about character and virtue through beloved Bible stories.

What does it mean to be a good friend?

Buck Denver wants to be friends with God, so he makes a giant robot suit to be closer to Him. To help Buck understand the true meaning of friendship, his friends share their favorite Bible stories. First, Sunday School Lady tells him all about David and Jonathan and their loyalty to one another in tough times. Then Pastor Paul talks about how Jesus offers friendship to each of us. In the end, Buck learns that God uses friends to help us grow stronger and our friendship with Jesus helps us grow closer to God!

Buck Denver's Giant Robot Suit

Buck Denver's Giant Robot Suit

A Lesson in Friendship

by

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Friendship

On Sale: February 19th 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781546011859

