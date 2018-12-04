Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Can I Talk to God?

Can I Talk to God?

by

Featuring beloved characters Clive & Ian from the bestselling video series What’s in the Bible?, CAN I TALK TO GOD? weaves the biblical truth of God’s accessibility into a fun story with delightful illustrations, teaching little learners that God is always listening.

“When you’re worried, sad, mad, scared, or even happy…God is a very good listener!”

Ian has lost his stuffed pony. He can’t find it anywhere! When his big brother Clive encourages him to and ask God to help him find it, Ian learns how much God cares, and that He wants to hear about everything!
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Values & Virtues

On Sale: August 27th 2019

Price: $8.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9781546012030

JellyTelly Press
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews