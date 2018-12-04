Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
God Is Kind
Featuring beloved characters Clive & Ian from the bestselling video series What’s in the Bible?, GOD IS KIND weaves the biblical truth of God’s kindness into a fun story with delightful illustrations, teaching little learners that God is kind and loves them.
Clive, you are so kind.
You hardly ever mind
When I carry lots of rocks
In your favorite pair of socks…
It’s Clive’s birthday! So, Ian writes a special poem to celebrate his kind big brother. Then Clive helps Ian understand that God is kind, too, and how He shows it in all the good things he does for them.
