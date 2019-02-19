Sunrise, Easter Surprise!
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Sunrise, Easter Surprise!

by Hannah C. Hall

Illustrated by Ag Jatkowska

Worthy Kids

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780824916596

USD: $6.99  /  CAD: $9.49

ON SALE: January 23rd 2018

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Easter & Lent

PAGE COUNT: 20

Board book

All of creation is alive with the news: Jesus lives! From chirping birds to chattering rabbits to buzzing bees, the pages of this Easter board book spill over with joy. With cheerful verse and lighthearted-yet-reverent illustrations, Sunrise, Easter Surprise! imagines Jesus’ Resurrection from the perspectives of those who might have seen and heard of it first: the sun as it rose, a flower as it bloomed, and the first people at the empty tomb. This exuberant Easter book offers even the littlest listener a better understanding of what the Resurrection means to all creation: new life through Jesus.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews