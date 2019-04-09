Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Penguin & Moose

Penguin has a problem–he doesn’t know how to fly. He and his friend, Moose, try everything they can think of to get him airborne: balloons, treetop starts, cocooning like a caterpillar. But no matter how hard they try, Penguin remains firmly on the ground. At the end of the day, a tired and disappointed Penguin realizes that he has something better than the ability to fly–a friend that supports and loves him no matter what. Written by best-selling author Hannah C. Hall, this series debut celebrates the power of friendship. Children are sure to fall in love with the adorable Penguin and Moose.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Friendship

On Sale: December 3rd 2019

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9781546014331

