Penguin & Moose



Penguin has a problem–he doesn’t know how to fly. He and his friend, Moose, try everything they can think of to get him airborne: balloons, treetop starts, cocooning like a caterpillar. But no matter how hard they try, Penguin remains firmly on the ground. At the end of the day, a tired and disappointed Penguin realizes that he has something better than the ability to fly–a friend that supports and loves him no matter what. Written by best-selling author Hannah C. Hall, this series debut celebrates the power of friendship. Children are sure to fall in love with the adorable Penguin and Moose.