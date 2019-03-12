Grandpa Love



The relationship between a grandfather and his grandchild is a special one. This board book, written by bestselling author Hannah C. Hall, celebrates that bond. Hall’s lively verse and illustrations by Aleksandra Szmidt depict typical moments between a grandpa and grandchild-from trips to the library to talks on the phone, from time in the garden to sharing a snack. Whether they live nearby or miles apart, grandpas and little ones will love this book all about their special relationship.